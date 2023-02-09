Ajax will get a serious test tonight, after big victories at Excelsior (1-4) and Cambuur (0-5), led by trainer John Heitinga. In the eighth finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup, an away match against FC Twente is scheduled. Heitinga opts for the same basic line-up as against Cambuur on Sunday. The kick-off in the Grolsch Veste is at 6.45 pm, follow the developments in our live blog.

