John Heitinga wants clarity from Ajax: ‘Give me a reason why Timber, Álvarez and Kudus will stay’

Due to the power vacuum and the unrest at Ajax, trainer John Heitinga does not know what his near future and that of his key players looks like. “Are we going into the Champions League or Europa League? When will we start looking at targeted purchases? What will Jurriën Timber, Edson Álvarez and Mohammed Kudus do? There is quite a lot of urgency to make quick decisions.”