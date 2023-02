PSV via FC Emmen to the quarterfinals of the cup, Luuk de Jong freed from goal drought

PSV has qualified for the quarterfinals of the TOTO KNVB Cup. FC Emmen, which won 1-0 against the team from Eindhoven two weeks ago, was defeated 3-1 in the Philips Stadium. Luuk de Jong scored the liberating goal for PSV and himself fifteen minutes before the end, because it was his first since November 6 against Ajax.