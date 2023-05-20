With round 38, the last round of the Kitchen Champion Division has started. A round in which traditionally a lot is at stake, except this year. Relegation is not possible in the KKD and the participants in the play-offs are already known. Still, something is not decided, the championship. Heracles Almelo (goal difference +59) and PEC Zwolle (goal difference +55) are on 82 points and will decide who will grab the title tonight. Follow the standings of all duels here!
Sports editorial
Latest update:
20:52
Standings (last round started at 8 p.m.)
Heracles Almelo – Young Ajax 1-0
Helmond Sports – PEC Zwolle 2-1
Almere City – MVV Maastricht 0-0
De Graafschap – FC Den Bosch 2-0
FC Dordrecht – TOP Oss 1-0
Young AZ – ADO The Hague 0-1
Jong FC Utrecht – VVV-Venlo 0-1
Young PSV – FC Eindhoven 0-0
Roda JC – Willem II 1-1
Telstar – NAC Breda 0-1
The figures of the Kitchen Champion Division
View all videos about the Kitchen Champion Division, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#LIVE #KKD #Heracles #virtual #champion #PEC #Zwolle #Helmond #Siem #Jong #roll #game
Leave a Reply