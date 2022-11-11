In the Kitchen Champion Division there are still two rounds of play until the World Cup starts in Qatar. Tonight, seven of the ten matches will be played in the fifteenth round. Leader Heracles Almelo receives a visit from number eleven NAC Breda, while the numbers three and four face each other with PEC Zwolle – FC Eindhoven. Dirk Kuyt will visit Telstar with number seventeen ADO Den Haag.

