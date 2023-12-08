Eight matches are scheduled for tonight in round 18 of the Kitchen Champion Division. Willem II visits ADO The Hague. The people of Tilburg will secure the period title if they win. Roda JC, the number two in the competition, receives Jong PSV. Number three FC Emmen has to deal with FC Eindhoven in an away match, while number five Cambuur will take over number four De Graafschap in the rankings if they win in Doetinchem. Follow all developments in the KKD tonight via our live widget.

#LIVE #Kitchen #Champion #Division #Willem #period #title #grabs #ADO #Den #Haag