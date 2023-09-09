90′
TEL-VVV: Quinten van den Heerik is replaced by Devon Koswal
89′
TEL-VVV: Jayden Turfkruier is replaced by Leonardo Rocha de Almeida
88′
TEL-VVV: Joep Kluskens is replaced by Thijme Verheijen
83′
TEL-VVV: Red card (second yellow card) for Mees Kaandorp
80′
TEL-VVV: Yellow card for Mees Kaandorp
73′
Match resumed
The game was stopped for more than five minutes, but is being restarted. Hopefully the audience can control themselves in the remainder.
73′
Competition temporarily suspended
After the 1-1 against VVV-Venlo a cup ends up on the field and that means that the game in Velsen-Zuid is temporarily stopped.
73′
TEL-VVV: 1-1 GOAL by Pepijn Doesburg!
65′
TEL-VVV: Alex Plat is replaced by Lassana Faye
61′
TEL-VVV: Magnus Kaastrup is replaced by Martijn Berden
61′
TEL-VVV: Yellow card for Dylan Timber
60′
TEL-VVV: Roel Janssen is replaced by Dylan Timber
60′
TEL-VVV: Levi Smans is replaced by Pepijn Doesburg
47′
TEL-VVV: Yellow card for Roel Janssen
45′
TEL-VVV: Second half kicked off
45’+7′
TEL-VVV: End of first half
The lead belongs to Telstar, which took the lead against VVV-Venlo thanks to Turfkruier. The Limburgers came alongside, but Smans’ goal was disallowed due to dangerous play. He slid into the grabbing goalkeeper Houweling, who escaped unscathed. Just before half time, Eddachouri hit the post. Score: 1-0.
45’+6′
TEL-VVV: Yellow card for Robin Polley
45’+2′
TEL-VVV: Yellow card for Jorginho Soares
43′
TEL-VVV: Danzell Gravenberch is replaced by Quinten van den Heerik
31′
TEL-VVV: Moreno Rutten is replaced by Robin Lathouwers
