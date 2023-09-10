

The still winless Telstar received VVV-Venlo on this summer Saturday in the fifth round of the Kitchen Champion Division. With a goal in the last minute, the Limburgers won 2-1. The game was temporarily stopped after objects were thrown onto the field. Cambuur defeated FC Den Bosch 3-1 and that match was also stopped for a while after a cup ended up on the field. Roda JC can once again become the leader in the first division when it visits NAC in Breda (kick-off 9 p.m.). Follow the most important moments in our live blog at the bottom of this article.

