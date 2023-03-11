With one game to go, Almere City is on 17 points in the third period. That is one more than NAC Breda, with ADO Den Haag, De Graafschap and Willem II also not completely without a chance. However, after an inspection of the field, referee Martin Pérez and his assistants found that playing football was not possible in the Yanmar Stadium.
The other matches will continue, but no period title will be awarded. It is not yet known when Almere City – Jong FC Utrecht will be overtaken.
Kitchen Champion Division position (Click on the bar with ‘Regular’ for the period position)
#LIVE #Kitchen #Champion #Division #Quick #lead #leader #PEC #Willem #snow #plays #tricks
Leave a Reply