Tonight the first part of the 22nd round in the Kitchen Champion Division is on the program. Leader PEC Zwolle plays at home against TOP Oss. Number two Heracles Almelo will visit number three FC Eindhoven. Follow all standings in the KKD in our live widget!
Sports editorial
Latest update:
20:29
The figures of the Kitchen Champion Division
View all videos about the Kitchen Champion Division, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!
Standings Kitchen Champion Division
Stand Kitchen Champion Division
Statistics Kitchen Champion Division
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#LIVE #Kitchen #Champion #Division #Peter #Hyballa #sees #NAC #lead #Jong #leader #PEC #Zwolle #ahead #TOP #Oss
Leave a Reply