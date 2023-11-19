1 in 3 people have fatty liver disease, expert gives tips: ‘You eat fruit, you don’t drink it’

1 in 3 people suffer from fatty liver disease. The causes: too much alcohol, too unhealthy food and too little exercise. Overweight and obese people have the greatest risk of fatty liver disease. And that can lead to liver inflammation and subsequently to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. Gastrointestinal liver doctor Bart Takkenberg and food scientist Amandine de Paepe explain. “The liver is our natural detox machine, take good care of it.”