LIVE Kitchen Champion Division | Leader Willem II and FC Groningen were behind early

Round 24 of the Kitchen Champion Division is scheduled for Friday evening. No fewer than eight matches started at 8 p.m. The duels between NAC and De Graafschp and between leader Willem II and Cambuur are the referees, but ADO Den Haag, FC Emmen, FC Groningen and VVV-Venlo are also in action. Stay informed of the standings via the live widget above.
