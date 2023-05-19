With round 38, the last round of the Kitchen Champion Division has started. A round in which traditionally a lot is at stake, except this year. Relegation is not possible in the KKD and the participants in the play-offs are already known. Still, something is not decided, the championship. Heracles Almelo (goal difference +59) and PEC Zwolle (goal difference +55) are on 82 points and will decide who will grab the title tonight. Follow the standings of all duels here!
