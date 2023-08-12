The new season in the Kitchen Champion Division also starts tonight. Twelve clubs will start the new campaign at 8 p.m., including last season’s premier league relegators. SC Cambuur immediately receives a visit from FC Emmen, while FC Groningen starts against Jong Ajax. You can stay informed of all developments via our live teaser below.

#LIVE #Kitchen #Champion #Division #Emmen #breaks #spell #halftime #Cambuur #chase