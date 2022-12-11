After a winter break of three weeks, today there is an almost complete program on the menu in the Kitchen Champion Division. Willem II and NAC Breda kicked off the football afternoon with the always fraught Brabant derby. In Tilburg it became 1-2. From 2.30 pm there are still seven games, including Dick Advocaat’s debut at ADO Den Haag, which will visit Almere City. View all standings above and below the highlights of Almere City – ADO.

#LIVE #Kitchen #Champion #Division #Dick #Advocaat #collects #equalizer #debut #coach #ADO #Den #Haag