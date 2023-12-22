Six matches in the Kitchen Champion Division are scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. The Brabant derby between NAC Breda and leader/period champion Willem II is the most eye-catching, but Cambuur and FC Groningen are also in action. De Graafschap – Jong PSV is cancelled. Due to heavy rainfall, the field in De Vijverberg stadium is unplayable. Follow the standings in match round 20 of the KKD in the live widget above.

#LIVE #Kitchen #Champion #Division #Derby #NAC #Willem #starts #Graafschap #Jong #PSV #cancelled