Six matches in the Kitchen Champion Division are scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. The Brabant derby between NAC Breda and leader/period champion Willem II is the most eye-catching, but Cambuur and FC Groningen are also in action. De Graafschap – Jong PSV is cancelled. Due to heavy rainfall, the field in De Vijverberg stadium is unplayable. Follow the standings in match round 20 of the KKD in the live widget above.
#LIVE #Kitchen #Champion #Division #Derby #NAC #Willem #starts #Graafschap #Jong #PSV #cancelled
Fundão is a mistake, but the will of the majority is valid, says Pacheco
Congress approved the 2024 Budget this Friday (Dec 22) with a section that allocates R$5.9 billion to the Electoral FundThe...
Leave a Reply