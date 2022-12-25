King Willem-Alexander will give his Christmas speech from his residential palace Huis ten Bosch on Sunday, on Christmas Day, from 1 p.m. In the speech, which was already recorded on Thursday, the king traditionally looks back on the past year and ahead of the new year.



25 Dec. 2022

This year’s speech was recorded in the DNA Salon in Huis ten Bosch Palace. The King’s end-of-year speech can be seen on several TV channels on Christmas Day at 1 p.m. On NPO 2, the speech can be seen with a sign language interpreter. Last year, about 1.6 million people watched the king. That was slightly less than a year earlier, when 2.2 million people watched.

Corona

Last year, King Willem-Alexander mentioned, among other things, the corona pandemic in his speech. For example, he said that Christmas that year is "forced to be so much more austere and quieter than we all hoped". He also recalled a visit to a hospital where he spoke to a nurse about the impact of the pandemic. "An effort to this day from all those wonderful doctors, nurses and health care workers who go on and on for our health."

The king also cited other encounters he has had with “various” people over the past year. “Each of us has our own story. After all, we humans are very different. We look at life in very different ways,” he said. “We are free to think and believe what we want. Free to form and articulate our own world view. Good thing, too!”

The recordings of King Willem-Alexander’s Christmas speech 2022 in the DNA Salon in Huis ten Bosch Palace. © RVD-BART MADE

