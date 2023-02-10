• The number of deaths in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 20,000. In Turkey, at least 17,406 people did not survive the disaster and at least 3,317 people were killed in Syria.

• USAR, the Dutch search and rescue team, needs more and more bad news conversations with relatives of victims. It is becoming more difficult by the hour to rescue people alive from the rubble.

• Hailey, a USAR team dog, suffered a minor leg injury in Turkey during an action. She has been treated and stitched and is moving back into the earthquake zone today.