CoronavirusThe Netherlands – and fourteen other EU countries – have insufficiently protected the rights of air passengers, the Court of Audit finds in a robust report. They should have intervened when airlines wrongly refused to refund passengers. And since the mask requirement was abolished in many places last Saturday, a lot fewer people wear a mask on public transport. That is what the national trade association OV-NL says, which is concerned. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in our live blog.