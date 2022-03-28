Most important news at a glance:

– Turkish President Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Putin in a telephone conversation that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions are needed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is ready to discuss adopting neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky said in a video interview with Russian journalists on Sunday.

-Many Hollywood stars showed support for the Ukrainian people at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.