Most important news at a glance:
– Turkish President Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Putin in a telephone conversation that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions are needed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine is ready to discuss adopting neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky said in a video interview with Russian journalists on Sunday.
-Many Hollywood stars showed support for the Ukrainian people at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
– President Biden alluded to a change of power in Russia on Saturday in Poland. That led to fierce reactions, Biden would add fuel to the fire with his words. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explicitly denied on Sunday that the United States is looking for Putin’s downfall.
