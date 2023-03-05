– President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced that a new center will be charged with the prosecution of ‘the crime of aggression’. It ICPA is to be housed at Eurojust in The Hague and will be formally concluded this weekend at a conference in Lviv.

– The Russian troops have advanced further north from the besieged town of Bachmut. It is now a city with only one way out, hemmed in on three sides, the British Ministry of Defense says.

– China invest even more in Defense. The country announced this on the eve of the annual People’s Congress. It is said that the countryno conflict or fundamental strategic disagreementsees with Europe.