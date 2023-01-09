– Russia says Sunday to have killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in a rocket attack on a barracks Kramatorsk. Western reporters who went to look at the scene believe nothing of it.

– The Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has spoken out against the exclusion of Russia. According to Helga Maria Schmid, keeping diplomatic channels open does not mean that there is agreement within the OSCE. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuliba had called for Moscow to be excluded because of the offensive war against his country.