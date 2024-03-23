Karol G's concert, as part of her “Mañana Sera Bonito” tour, will take place at the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela. The scheduled date for the event is March 23, 2024. Below we will reveal all the details you need to know about one of the most anticipated festivals in the plains country on its second date.

YOU CAN SEE: You Account Bonus for Venezuela: PAYMENT DATE and beneficiaries of the subsidy for Patria

What time will Karol G's concert be in Venezuela today, March 23?

Karol G's concert in Venezuela is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm local time today, March 23. However, we recommend that you arrive early to the event, as schedules may vary due to unforeseen factors. Enjoy the concert!

Meanwhile, we inform you that rumors about a broadcast of the event via streaming have not yet been confirmed. It is important to remember that this only took place at the concert she gave in Medellinwhere through the singer's official networks it was possible to experience the minute by minute of the “Mañana Se Bonito” festival.

YOU CAN SEE: Solar eclipse in Venezuela 2024: at what time, how, when and where to see the astronomical phenomenon?

What measures to take into account for Karol G's concert in Venezuela?

Here are some security measures that you should take into account to attend Karol G's concert in Venezuela. These actions are implemented to ensure that no incidents occur and that all attendees can enjoy the concert safely:

The entry of firearms and blunt items is prohibited.

You cannot bring food or drinks

Always take care of your personal belongings

Always follow the recommendations of the logistics staff

Come on time so you can enjoy all the experiences

You cannot attend with straps that have strong buckles

Pregnant women with more than 5 months of gestation cannot enter.

The use of public transportation, buses or taxis is recommended.

Karol G will offer a second date in Venezuela today, March 23. Photo: LR/AFP composition.

What is the playlist for Karol G's concert in Venezuela?

These are some of the most popular songs Karol G and it is likely that he will perform them at his concert in Venezuela. However, the playlist may vary depending on the event, so we recommend learning the lyrics of the songs from their latest album:

“TQG” “Besties” “My bed” “Boat” “X If we return” “Cob” “Bitterness” “Bichotag” “Okey dokey” “A Night in Medellin” “Sejodioto” “G point” “Bichota” “The Makinon” “Carolina” “Catwoman” “Mercury” “Gucci The Cloths” “200 Cups” “Kármika” “Ferrari eyes” “Cairo” “Your Glasses” “While I Heal My Heart” “MAMIII” “S91” “Bitterness” “My Ex Was Right” “Provenza / Provenza (Tiesto Remix)”

YOU CAN SEE: Sistema Patria 2024: where to send the word 'bonus' to receive the subsidy?

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela?We invite you to subscribe to our channelWhatsApp: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H. Receive the latest information on the country's events from reliable sources. You can also find us atTelegram as La República VE,Join through the following link:https://t.me/larepublicave.

#LIVE #Karol #concert #TODAY #Venezuela #time #quotTomorrow #nicequot