The dispute between Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government is getting deeper. He is angry at the demolition of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office in Kangana Ranaut. Kangana’s sister Rangoli visited the office on Thursday and took stock of it. It is being told that he took some pictures of the office and also made videos. Meanwhile, Kangana has again tweeted against the Uddhav government.

Kangana called this action a government felony

Kangana has tweeted, I want to make it particularly clear that the people of Maharashtra condemn the goondaism done by the government, there are a lot of calls from my Marathi well-wishers, in the hearts of people in the world or Himachal I am sad that I do not think that I do not get love and respect here.

Told, blackmoney of Maharashtra government

Many of my Marathi friends cried on the phone yesterday, some gave me many contacts for help, some were sending food to the house which I could not accept due to security protocols, this black act of Maharashtra Government has brought Marathi culture and pride in the world. Should not be hurt Jai Maharashtra

BMC organized 2 hours in Kangana’s office

On Wednesday, BMC vandalized the office of Kangana Ranaut for nearly 2 hours. BMC officials say they have only removed the illegal construction. While Kangana says that there was nothing wrong in his office. Kangana’s appeal hearing is at 3 in the court. In this, BMC will have to prove that their action was correct.

Hearing in court at three o’clock, will BMC have to pay compensation for the damage done to Kangana’s office?