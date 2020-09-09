Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra’s Ruling Party have been stuck in the Shiv Sena for the past several days. Actually speaking on the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana started opposing the Government of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police, after which she told Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The controversy grew so much that on Wednesday morning, BMC broke Kangana’s office as an illegal construction. Now Kangana Ranaut has reached Mumbai in heavy security amid this controversy. Kangana has attacked the Maharashtra government and the army by posting a video as soon as she reaches home.

Kangana challenges Uddhav Thackeray directly

Kangana has posted a video after reaching Mumbai. In this video, Kangana directly challenges CM Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra. Kangana also said in her video that she will not only make a film on Ram temple but will also make a film on Kashmir.

Kangana’s lawyer claims – people are being threatened

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer has claimed that BMC officials are threatening people in Pali Hill to boycott Kangana.

Sanjay Raut is avoiding speaking on Kangana

The Shiv Sena and their spokesperson Sanjay Raut are avoiding speaking anything after Kangana arrives in Mumbai. Talking to TV channel Aaj Tak, he said, ‘It is not right to say anything on Kangana controversy. Action has not been taken against them in the spirit of revenge. The matter has gone to court so it would not be right to speak anything on it. ‘

Chaos at the airport, Kangana was evacuated through another door

On the news of Kangana’s arrival on Mumbai, her supporters and opponents gathered at the airport. While activists of Ramdas Athawale’s party RPI and Rajput Karni Sena arrived in support of Kangana, about a thousand Shiv soldiers arrived with black flags to protest against Kangana. CISF was heavily deployed at the airport for security. Considering Kangana’s security, she is safely escorted out of the second door of the airport and has reached her home.

Kangana can be home quarantined

Kangana Ranaut has reached her home in the midst of heavy security. They can now be quarantined home. He was evacuated from the airport by another route. Kangana was evacuated from the second gate to save the crowd. Kangana Ranaut has arrived in Mumbai with her sister and family.

Shiv soldier said – Kangana got scared

Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena has been demanding an apology from Kangana for a long time. That is why a large number of Shiv soldiers reached the airport to oppose Kangana. However, when Kangana was taken out of the second door safely, the Shiv soldiers started saying that Kangana Ranaut got scared so secretly left the other door.

BMC vandalized Kangana’s office

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the BMC had vandalized Kangana Ranaut’s office citing illegal construction. There has been a lot of damage to the office, after which Kangana’s lawyers reached the court to take a stay on the BMC’s action. The court has stayed the action of BMC. However, Kangana’s office has suffered a lot before that. It is believed that Kangana can demand damages from BMC.