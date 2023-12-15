with videoNSC leader Pieter Omtzigt would rather not join a minority cabinet of PVV, NSC and BBB, but would possibly be prepared to support a coalition of PVV, VVD and BBB from the House of Representatives, Plasterk's report states. The VVD previously indicated that it would rather not co-govern, but only tolerate it. In fact, Omtzigt is now closing that door as far as NSC is concerned. Omtzigt does call a 'business cabinet' a fallback option if other options dry up. Don't miss any of the aftermath of the elections in our live blog.
