Juventus and PSV Eindhoven They will kick off the new project on Tuesday Champions League which debuts a new format after more than two decades with a group stage of eight zones and 32 teams.

The Turin team will be the first ‘big team’ to make its debut in a round full of exciting matches. Juventus returns to the UEFA tournament after a year of absence due to the deduction of points suffered in Italy two seasons ago due to a capital gains lawsuit.

Juventus Photo:EFE Share

The Champions League starts with a Colombian on board: Juan David Cabal was called up by coach Thiago Motta for the continental debut and will start the game on the substitutes’ bench.

Juventus vs. PSV, LIVE