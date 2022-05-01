A wonderful football program today. In England, the London derby between West Ham United and Arsenal is played. In addition, FC Barcelona comes into action in the battle for second place in Spain and the title battle in Italy continues. Follow all duels in our match center and view an overview here.
England
3 p.m.: Everton – Chelsea
3 p.m.: Tottenham Hotspur – Leicester City
5.30pm: West Ham United v Arsenal
View the current situation in the Premier League here.
Spain
2 p.m.: Elche – Osasuna
4.15 pm: Granada – Celta de Vigo
6.30 pm: Rayo Vallecano – Real Sociedad
9 pm: FC Barcelona – Mallorca
View the state of affairs in La Liga here.
Italy
12.30pm: Juventus – Venice
3 p.m.: AC Milan – Fiorentina
3 p.m.: Empoli – Torino
6 p.m.: Udinese – Inter
8.45 pm: AS Roma – Bologna
Check out the current situation in Serie A here.
France
1pm: Troyes AC – Lille OSC
3 p.m.: AS Monaco – Angers SCO
3 p.m.: FC Lorient – Stade de Reims
3 p.m.: Montpellier – FC Metz
3 p.m.: Stade Brest – Clermont Foot
5.05 pm: Girondins Bordeaux – OGC Nice
8.45 pm: Olympique Marseille – Olympique Lyon
View the current situation in Ligue 1 here.
Belgium
Championship play-offs
• 1.30 pm: Royal Antwerp – Royale Union
• 6.30 pm: Anderlecht – Club Brugge
View the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League here.
Watch all our football videos here.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#LIVE #Juventus #quickly #ahead #assist #Matthijs #Ligt
Leave a Reply