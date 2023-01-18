Thanks to the employees

—

“The stadium, our headquarters, the JTC, the J Medical, the J Village, the improvements on Vinovo: many investments have been made in recent years – says Agnelli in his speech -. Even our logo places us in a new dimension , which sets a turning point. There were also some delicate moments: football bets in 2010, Last Banner, Prisma, some will still have to be managed. Sports results are a source of pride: the first team, the Women, the Next Gen. We can aspire to 50% of the first team roster coming from the youth sector, while maintaining competitiveness. This would not have been possible without all the women and men who have worked here”. At this point the outgoing president mentions all the managers, coaches and collaborators of the last 13 years.