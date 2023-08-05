Roberto Barroso and Cármen Lúcia attend the opening ceremony of the event, in Belém (PA)

The justices of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso and Cármen Lúcia participate this Friday (4.Aug.2023) in the opening ceremony of the 1st Judicial Environmental Summit of the Amazon: Judges and Forests, at TJ-PA (Tribunal de Justiça do Pará), in Belém (PA).

The ministers’ participation will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel Power36o on Youtube.

