The ministry presents the final balance of Operation Atria; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security holds this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) the “National Meeting on Public Security and Combating Violence Against Women”. The event is held at the Palace of Justice, in Brasília.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dinoparticipates.

The ministry also presents the final balance of Operation Atria. Initiated on February 27, the national operation seeks to intensify the punishment of aggressors by investigating reports, providing assistance to victims of domestic violence and searching for suspects and fugitives from justice for feminicide, physical, psychological, patrimonial, moral and sex against women. In addition to the punitive aspect, it also promotes activities to prevent gender violence, such as lectures, guidance and courses.