LIVE: Junior beats America, after going 0-3 down at home

Junior de Barranquilla and América de Cali face each other this Wednesday at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, on the seventh date of the 2023-II League. The game is 4-3 in favor of Junior, who was down 0-3.

The two teams arrive in trouble due to lack of results. The local lost their coach, Hernán Darío Gómez, two days ago. Arturo Reyes directs his first game in Barranquilla in his third spell at the helm of the club.

For its part, America still does not find the idea for DT Lucas González and also arrives in a crisis of results.

Follow the game here: