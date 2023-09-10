Sunday, September 10, 2023
LIVE: Junior and Unión Magdalena play a new coastal classic with a lot of pressure

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Junior vs. Magdalena Union

Junior vs. Magdalena Union

Junior vs. Magdalena Union

Photo:

Alejandro Matías. Kronos Agency

Junior vs. Magdalena Union

The match is played at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla.

Junior de Barranquilla and Unión Magdalena face each other this Saturday in the 188th edition of the Atlantic Coast classic, this time, at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan stadium.

History shows Junior as the great dominator of this duel, with 82 victories against 48 for the Samarians, with 262 goals for the Barranquilleros and 187 for the Unión.

The two teams arrive with a lot of pressure: although Unión Magdalena is among the eight, it is also in the relegation zone and that forces it to win. Junior, for his part, would be eliminated from the finals today.

Follow the game here:

Junior and Unión Magdalena lineups

Recommended

