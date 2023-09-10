LIVE: Junior and Unión Magdalena play a new coastal classic with a lot of pressure

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. Magdalena Union
Alejandro Matías. Kronos Agency
The match is played at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla.
Junior de Barranquilla and Unión Magdalena face each other this Saturday in the 188th edition of the Atlantic Coast classic, this time, at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan stadium.
History shows Junior as the great dominator of this duel, with 82 victories against 48 for the Samarians, with 262 goals for the Barranquilleros and 187 for the Unión.
The two teams arrive with a lot of pressure: although Unión Magdalena is among the eight, it is also in the relegation zone and that forces it to win. Junior, for his part, would be eliminated from the finals today.
Follow the game here:
Junior and Unión Magdalena lineups
🚨| THIS IS HOW THE CYCLONE COME OUT 🔵🔴🌪️
These are the starting XI with which Unión Magdalena will take to the field. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/51RWTxvXzq
— Unión Magdalena SA (@UnionMagdalena) September 9, 2023
