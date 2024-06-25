After almost five years confined in a United Kingdom prison, this Monday, June 24, Julian Assange regained his freedom after the leak of classified information from the United States among which secrets from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan stand out, as well as data on the detainees at the Guantanamo base.

The news was confirmed by the portal WikiLeaks, in which Assange is said to have immediately returned to Australia to reunite with his wife Stella Assange and his children, who have only known their father behind bars.

WikiLeaks also published a video in which Assange, with white hair combed back, is seen reviewing some papers and then walking up the steps of a plane.

Assange is said to appear at a court in the Mariana Islands on Wednesday at 9:00 local time.a US territory in the Pacific Ocean, to finalize an agreement with the US Department of Justice.

WikiLeaks director says Assange’s release is result of ‘long process’ The director of WikiLeaks, Kristinn Hrafnsson, stated this Tuesday that the release of Julian Assange, after reaching an agreement with the United States authorities, has been “the result of a long process” after a “hard battle.” The spokesperson for the WikiLeaks portal spoke today with local British media about his enormous relief after the journalist’s release after a long campaign to regain his freedom. As he explained, that campaign had gained renewed strength in recent weeks as a result of the growing involvement shown by the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. The plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Photo:EFE

With information from EFE and AFP