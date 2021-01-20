13:20 On his last day in the White House, Trump has pardoned 73 people, including his former adviser Steve Bannon. / EP

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has affirmed that Donald Trump could be an accessory to the deaths that occurred during the assault on the Capitol that left five fatalities.

Donald Trump will leave the White House in a few minutes. He plans to address his followers from Andrews Air Force Base. You will then fly to your Florida residence.

13:01Biden opens in Washington with a tribute to the victims of the covid, by Mercedes Gallego

The democrat will become the 46th president of the United States at 6:00 p.m. Spanish in a ceremony that his predecessor in office, Donald Trump, will not attend.

Good morning, we begin the direct of the inauguration of Joe Biden.