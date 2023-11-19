The right-wing candidate from the La Libertad Avanza coalition won the 2nd round of Argentina’s presidential elections

The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza), speaks to supporters, live, this Sunday (19.Nov.2023) after his victory against the current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, from the Unión por la Pátria coalition.

With 95.84% of the ballots counted, Milei appears with 55.78% of the valid votes, against 44.21% for the current Argentine economy minister.

The Argentine’s inauguration will be on December 10, succeeding current president Alberto Fernández.

Watch live: