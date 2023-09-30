martin pole

Martin’s pole in the MotoGP Japanese GP. The Spaniard from Ducati Pramac set the new Motegi track record in 1’43″198, ahead of Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati, 171 thousandths behind, and Jack Miller’s Ktm at 0.353 which completes the front row. Fourth Marco Bezzzecchi ( Ducati VR46), also crashed in Q2, ahead of the other Ktm, that of Brad Binder, and Fabio Di Giannantonio, good with the Ducati Gresini. Seventh Marc Marquez with Honda, passed through Q1: the Honda Spaniard precedes the two Aprilias, with Maverick Vinales 8th ahead of Aleix Espargaro. Completing the top-10 is Johann Zarco with the Ducati Pramac. 14th time for Fabio Quartaratro with the Yamaha, ahead of Joan Mir with the Honda. 17th Franco Morbidelli, while Yamaha wild card, Cal Crutchlow, is 19th.