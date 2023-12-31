You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbor to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong.
New Zealand and Australia also received 2024. This is how other countries prepare.
Article publication time
December 31, 2023, 12:18 P.M. Jubilant crowds began this Sunday to say goodbye to 2023,
closing a year marked by heat records, the rise of artificial intelligence and the harrowing wars in Gaza and Ukraine. The remote island of Kiritimati was the first to welcome 2024.
The cities of New Zealand and Australia followed, and now Asian countries also welcome the new year.
This is how New Year's celebrations are experienced around the world.
New Year's celebration in Beijing.
This will be the celebration in Paris Paris will celebrate the entry into 2024 tonight like every year on the Champs-Elysées avenue,
where up to a million people are expected with a light and music show focused this time on next summer's Olympic Games.
Rehearsal of the New Year's Eve chimes at Puerta del Sol, in Madrid.
Everything ready in Puerta del Sol, in Spain Some 15,000 people will welcome 2024 at Madrid's Puerta del Sol, the epicenter of Spain, every New Year's Eve.
where they will fulfill the tradition of eating twelve grapes following the chimes of the clock that presides over the popular square. The San Silvestre Vallecana will also be celebrated, a popular race that begins the new year.
Thousands of people are expected to dress in shorts to run from the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, on Paseo de la Castellana, to the Vallecas neighborhood.
Celebrations in Victoria Harbor, Hong Kong Hong Kong, as usual, welcomed the new year in Victoria Harbor.
This time with a 12-minute fireworks show, accompanied by musical groups.
The show, according to authorities, sought to represent “the changes of season and the beauty of nature through colorful fireworks, as well as lighting and pyrotechnic effects from the rooftops of emblematic buildings on the island.”
These were the celebrations in South Korea
At least 100,000 people were expected at the Bosingak pavilion for the popular celebration in which bells are heard to say goodbye to the old year. Then, attendees were able to watch the 'midnight sun' show (12 meter radius sphere) and a K-pop concert.
New Year's celebration at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea.
Japan welcomes the new year
With fireworks and floating lanterns, hundreds of people welcomed the arrival of the new year in Tokyo and other parts of Japan.
Fireworks in Sydney
Around a million people, according to official estimates, were going to gather in Sydney Harbor.
The first place to welcome the new year
The remote island of Kiritimati, in the South Pacific island nation of Kiribati, is the first place in the world to welcome 2024.
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
*With agencies
