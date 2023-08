Collegiate must ask for Abin intelligence reports produced from October 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023

The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January holds this Thursday (3.Aug.2023) a meeting to vote on requests.

Among them, what asks the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) intelligence reports produced from October 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023, for monitoring camps in front of barracks.

