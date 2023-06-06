The group’s rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), will detail the investigations schedule this Tuesday (June 6)

The CPMI of 8 de Janeiro –mixed parliamentary commission of inquiry, composed of 16 deputies and 16 senators to investigate the acts that resulted in the depredation of the headquarters buildings of the Three Powers– holds its 2nd meeting this Tuesday (6.jun.2023) of the group. The rapporteur of the group installed on May 25, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), must present the commission’s work plan.

During the installation of the CPI, Gama said that the 8th of January was an “attempted coup”. He also declared that the collegiate will focus its investigations on the financiers of the acts. And he did not rule out an eventual summoning of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

