The Caixa Econômica project is launched in honor of International Women’s Month

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, participates this Friday (10.Mar.2023) in the launching ceremony of the “Mulheres de Favela” program, by Caixa Econômica Federal. The event is held at Complexo do Alemão, in Rio de Janeiro.

Later this Friday, Janja will participate in the Women’s Conversation Circle in Complexo do Alemão. Also participating in the event will be Minister Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) and Eduardo Paesmayor of Rio de Janeiro.

Watch live: