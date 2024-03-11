The First Lady and the Minister for Women will participate in the opening of the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women

The First Lady of Brazil, Janja Lula da Silva, and the Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, will participate this Monday (11 March 2024) in the opening of the follow-up to the 4th World Conference on Women and the 23rd Special Session of the Assembly General, which are part of the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, at the UN headquarters (United Nations), in New York (USA).

