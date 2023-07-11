Ecuador will experience extraordinary elections on August 20 convened after the decision of President Guillermo Lasso to dissolve the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority.

One of the candidates who will be part of the contest is Jan Topic, who presents himself as a security specialist.

Topic spoke to EL TIEMPO about his proposals to reach the presidency of Ecuador and about the political and social situation in the country.

Who is Jan Topic?

Topic was born in the port of Guayaquil, the Ecuadorian city hardest hit by crime and drug trafficking by numerous armed groups. He is an executive and ex-sniper of the French Foreign Legion who is called “Rambo”, “mercenary” or the “Ecuadorian Bukele” for promising a strong hand against crime in the style of the Salvadoran president.

He emerged as an independent for the elections and is now supported by the so-called Alliance for a Country without Fear, made up of three parties of the right, center and center left. He is one of the eight presidential candidates and one of the least known, according to the polls.

Topic is an “outsider” without a clearly defined ideology. It defines itself on the right in terms of opening markets, promoting trade agreements and applying economic austerity, but on the left on social issues.

His objective, he says, is to stop kidnappings, extortion, homicides and prison massacres. as a solution to all of Ecuador’s ills, including the economic debacle.

“It is not declaring war (on the mafias), the war has already been declared,” says Topic, who says he is the only candidate with enough “temper and determination to act” to put the illegal organizations in check.

During his campaign, Topic has promised a strong hand and the construction of more prisons in the fight against organized crime in the style of the Salvadoran ruler Nayib Bukele.

“I sympathize with Bukele” but “in 16 months, the topic will change, Bukele will be called the Topic of Salvador,” he said in an interview with AFP.

This will be the elections in August

The winner of the extraordinary presidential elections on August 20 will complete the 2021-2025 period, interrupted by the “cross death” declared by the current president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso.

With this constitutional mechanism, Lasso dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority, when he was preparing to debate and vote on his dismissal in a political trial in which he was accused of alleged embezzlement (embezzlement) and forced the calling of new elections. generals.

(You can read: The US begins to send invitations for the reunification of Colombians: this is how it will work)

More than 13.4 million Ecuadorians are summoned to the electoral appointment of August 20 to choose the successor of Lasso and the new Assemblyin addition to voting on a plebiscite that proposes to cease the exploitation of oil from Block 43-ITT, one of the most important deposits in the country.

In the event that no candidate obtains at least 40 percent of the votes and more than 10 points of advantage over the second most voted, there will be a second round on October 15 between the first two.

