The Italian team will try to find victory again this Monday in Lepizig, where they face the needy Croatia of Luka modric for which only victory is worth to continue in the Euro Cup.

The Azzurra of Luciano Spallettiwhich has just lost against Spain by the smallest difference, has generated doubts in the first two days of group B of the tournament in Germany.

After a narrow victory (2-1) against Albania, they were clearly outclassed on Thursday by Spain (1-0), who could have scored if it had not been for the goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The good performance of the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper is one of the few characteristics that Italy retains regarding its Euro Cup in 2021, when it surprised by becoming champion.

The Azzurra, who need a draw to advance to the next phase, want to gain confidence before their possible participation in the round of 16. “I wouldn’t talk about a revalidation, but I would talk about doing better than against Spain. We didn’t play a match at the level of Italy,” the midfielder said on Saturday Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Spalletti announced at least three changes for the duel against Croatia, among them, the entry of attacker Mateo Retegui in place of striker Gianluca Scamacca, who generated little danger in the first two games.

Croatialed by veteran Modric38, disappointed in his first two games in Germany, both because of his results (a loss and a draw) and because of his slow and predictable play.

After being beaten by Spain (3-0) and failing to beat Albania (2-2), the men of Zlatko Dalic They need to add the three points to avoid premature elimination. Although they reached the World Cup final in 2018 and the semifinals in Qatar-2022, the Croatians tend to shine much less in the Euro Cupsin which they did not go beyond the eighth in the 2016 edition or in 2021.

An elimination from the group stage would mean a sad end for the generation of Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic or Marcelo Brozovic, who have given so much glory to the small Balkan country. Modric is risking this Monday to avoid this scenario in which it could be his last match as an international.

