After yesterday’s punch final, with Biniam Girmay as stage winner, the riders in the Giro d’Italia will be presented with a completely flat course today. The word is therefore almost certainly up to the sprinters. Girmay will not participate in it after his ‘cork incident’ yesterday. He checked out this morning. The finish of the billiard cloth-flat stage is expected around 5.15 pm.

