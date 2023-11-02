War Israel and HamasIn the war against the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have surrounded Gaza City, an army spokesman said. Israeli forces are currently at the height of fighting, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His country views Gaza City as the center of the ‘terror organization’ and wants to eliminate all pockets of resistance there. VFollow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
Foreign editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Israels #army #reports #encirclement #Gaza #City #Prime #Minister #Netanyahu #speaks #highlight #battle