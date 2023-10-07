Israel and Hamas are at war. Hamas fighters went shooting through Israeli streets after Israel was startled by a surprise attack early on Saturday morning. At least 200 Israelis have been killed and more than 1,000 civilians have been injured. 230 people have also been killed in Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

