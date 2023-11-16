The main hospital in the Gaza Strip once again experienced attacks by Israeli troops this Thursday, November 16, a day after they launched an offensive in the place, where the military claims that a Hamas command center operates. The accusation is rejected by both the Islamist group and the directives of the medical center, while from there, civilians denounced beatings, interrogations and expulsions by the soldiers. The director of hospitals in Gaza territory indicated that communication with the staff in Al-Shifa was lost.

Israeli forces renewed their attack on the Al-Shifa hospital on November 16, with tanks and bulldozers advancing into the medical center, medical sources and reporters described on the site of the Arab network ‘Al Jazeera’.

The Army called for the evacuation of dozens of families around the perimeter of the hospital complex, but many cannot leave due to the risk of being targeted by Israeli snipers. On the roads leading to Al-Shifa, located in Gaza City, north of the enclave, shooting intensifies.

Two and a half weeks after launching a large-scale ground incursion into that Palestinian territory, in which hospitals have become the center of assaults, the UN National Security Council approved, on Wednesday, a resolution to call for “ humanitarian pauses”, although not a comprehensive ceasefire.

Here, the main news of the day:

7:07 (BOG) Gaza Ministry of Health reports new difficulties in updating death figures

For the fourth consecutive day, the enclave’s Health Ministry indicates that it cannot provide an updated number of fatalities in Gaza, due to the collapse of medical and communication services.

That Ministry has been updating the magnitude of human losses daily since the ongoing war began on October 7, but since last Monday, November 13, the entity reported difficulties amid the incessant Israeli attacks. That day the enclave’s media office noted 11,240 deaths, including 4,630 children.

Volunteers transport bodies of the fatal victims of a bombing that left hundreds dead in the Al Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, for whose responsibility Palestinians and Israelis exchanged accusations. The latter assured that the deadly attack that left hundreds of victims was due to a rocket fired by the Islamic Jihad group, October 17, 2023 © AFP / Dawood Nemer

6:15 (BOG) Israeli troops say they attacked the home of a Hamas leader

The events were recorded during an aerial attack, during the early hours of this November 16.

According to the statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), it is the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau.

“The home was used as a terrorist infrastructure and rallying point for senior Hamas leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israel,” an IDF message noted.

Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau. The residence was used as terrorist infrastructure and a meeting point for Hamas’ senior leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israel. pic.twitter.com/kljYYN6O0U — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 16, 2023



5:53 (BOG) They report that the Army stripped 200 people naked at the Al-Shifa hospital; his whereabouts are unknown

The media outlet reported that About 200 people were blindfolded, interrogated and taken to unknown areas. Witnesses inside the hospital, interviewed by ‘Al Jazeera’, indicated that the Israeli soldiers began with 30 people from whom they stripped off their clothes and took them to the courtyard of the hospital complex. After the interrogations, more people were taken away and also blindfolded.

The statements coincide with those of the Gaza media office, controlled by Hamas, which a day earlier indicated that it received testimonies about people who were beaten, stripped and insulted by soldiers; others were kicked out of the hospital, including children.

Israeli soldiers walk in the Al-Shifa hospital complex, amid their ground operation against the Islamist group Hamas, during what they claim is a delivery of humanitarian aid to the facilities in Gaza City, in this still image from a video obtained on November 15, 2023. © Israel Defense Forces/Via Reuters

5:37 (BOG) The Israeli Army continues its offensive on Al-Shifa hospital

For the second consecutive day, the main hospital in the Gaza Strip faces an incursion by the Israeli Army. An entire building of Al-Shifa: the specialized surgery building has been completely damaged from the inside and Israeli forces blew up a warehouse of medicines and medical equipment inside the facilities, medical sources reported, cited by the Arab channel ‘Al Jazeera’ .

For its part, the Army assures that this is a “selective” operation, noting that a secret Hamas command center operates there, inside and below the hospital. His troops instead showed weapons that they claimed they found in the medical center.

However, hospital management rejected that version. The Islamist movement accused the military of fabricating “lies” to justify its attacks on healthcare facilities.

