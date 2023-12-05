This Tuesday, December 5, Israeli troops launch attacks in and around Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza, an area to which most of the population fled in the first part of the ongoing war, which concentrated in the north of the enclave. The population is left without places to flee, while the UN points out that the areas designated as safe by the Army are “small plots” without shelter, food or sanitation. Meanwhile, the French government announced sanctions for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The essential:

Israeli troops attack Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza, while the population is left with no places to flee.

At least 43 lifeless bodies were admitted this Tuesday, December 5, to the Nasser hospital, in the south of the enclave.

Israel urges the population in Khan Younis to follow security instructions.

UNICEF describes the safe zones designated by the Israeli military in Gaza as “small plots of barren land” without food, shelter, medicine or sanitation.

France imposes sanctions on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, freezing his assets.

Qatar affirms that mediations on the war in Gaza continue

7:23 (BOG) At least 43 lifeless bodies entered the Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, after intensification of Israeli attacks

7:17 (BOG) UNICEF describes areas designated by Israel as safe in Gaza as “small plots of barren land” without food, shelter, medicine or sanitation

7:01 (BOG) Israeli troops launch attacks in Khan Younis, southern Gaza

Although the Israeli Army confirmed that it began operating in the south of the enclave since the weekend, this Tuesday, December 5, the troops launched their assault in and around Khan Younis, the main city in the south of the Gaza Strip. Hospitals are overwhelmed by the dozens of wounded and dead Palestinians admitted, while still facing a shortage of medical supplies.

In recent hours, in what appeared to be the largest ground assault since the seven-day truce collapsed on Friday, December 1, residents described Israeli tanks entering the eastern parts of Khan Younis for the first time, crossing from the Israeli border fence and moving west.

Israeli military tanks advance near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 3, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. © AFP

Some military vehicles took up positions inside the town of Bani Suhaila, on the eastern outskirts of Khan Younis, while others advanced further and parked at the edge of a Qatar-funded housing area called Hamad City, the witnesses added. .

“We are now moving forward with the second stage. A second stage that will be difficult from a military point of view,” Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said in a briefing.

