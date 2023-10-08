In the early hours of last October 7, a serious situation of violence broke out in the Middle East: Palestinian militants attacked Israel with thousands of rockets. The armed men infiltrated this morning from the Gaza Strip into territory Israeliexactly in the city of Sderot.

Israel declared a state of war and has already responded to the aggression by bombing several Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip as the start of Operation “Iron Swords.”

So far, according to the latest data given by medical sources, more than 300 Israeli citizens have died as a result of the Islamist group Hamas against Israel.The death toll could increase in the coming hours, given the seriousness of some of the injured, whose number already amounts to almost 1,600.

Then follow live what’s happening on the Middle East.

01:30

Israeli army launches attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza The Israeli army has reported that its forces are launching attacks this Sunday against targets belonging to the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, without providing further details. Israel’s security cabinet said it has made a series of “operational decisions aimed at bringing about the destruction of the military and government capabilities” of Hamas, which on Saturday carried out an unprecedented attack from the Gaza Strip against Israeli territory. 00:30 Taliban declare their support for Palestinians after Israel declares war “Any type of defense and resistance of the Palestinian people for the freedom of their land and its sacredness is their legitimate right,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban government said in a statement. The fundamentalists assured that they closely follow recent events in the Gaza Strip, whose offensive “is due to the dispossession of the rights of the Palestinian nation.” See also CJ and Barney come to God of War with a mod | Atomix 00:00 Israel declares state of national emergency after missile launch Hundreds of rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on the morning of October 7 and anti-aircraft alarms continue to sound in the south and center of the country, including the area of Tel Aviv, The Israeli Army reported, while the launch of projectiles from the enclave continues. The alarms in all the mosques Jerusalem are broadcasting messages for Muslims to rise up in a “Holy war”.

Laura Natalia Bohórquez Roncancio

